Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CORE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323,930 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 148,659 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 3.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

CORE stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.