Sei Investments Co. Has $346,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,725 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -68.46 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $39,555.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,551 shares of company stock worth $13,563,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

