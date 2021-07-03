Sei Investments Co. Has $362,000 Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Victory Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VCTR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

