Sei Investments Co. Sells 13,197 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,197 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $150.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -116.01 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.86 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.80.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $4,001,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $268,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,692 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,363 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BYND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.