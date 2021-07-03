Sei Investments Co. Takes $415,000 Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $913,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after acquiring an additional 936,994 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 122,130 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.09. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

