SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78. SelectQuote has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $928,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SelectQuote (SLQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.