Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.86.

NYSE:SRE opened at $134.79 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.11.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,057,000. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

