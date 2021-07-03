SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

SEMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $26.31.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEMrush will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

