Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNIRF. Investec upgraded Senior from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt lowered Senior to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNIRF opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Senior has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.55.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

