SES’s (SGBAF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SGBAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of SES in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.28. SES has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $10.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.57 million during the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that SES will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

