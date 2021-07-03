Sessia Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Sessia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. Sessia has a market capitalization of $515,560.96 and approximately $18,748.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00053830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.80 or 0.00758623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00080928 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

