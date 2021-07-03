SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 34,534 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 322.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,534 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMAX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,458,000 after buying an additional 285,920 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 30,792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of RMAX opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

