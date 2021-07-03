SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 313.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,308 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

NYSE AXTA opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

