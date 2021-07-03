SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,933 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after buying an additional 281,277 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,394,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,734,000 after buying an additional 134,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,876,000 after buying an additional 85,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,172,000 after buying an additional 35,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 790,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,666,000 after buying an additional 25,313 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $114.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.99 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.29.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

