SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 467,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,445 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,461 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kadmon by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KDMN opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.89. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KDMN. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

