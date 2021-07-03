SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 67.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 35.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.43.

Shares of POOL opened at $466.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.73. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $268.50 and a 12-month high of $470.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

