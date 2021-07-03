SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,727,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,783 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 323,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 64,322 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,410 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,015,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,060 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHC opened at $4.21 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

