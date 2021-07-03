SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) Short Interest Up 30.3% in June

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,400 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 232,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGOC traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,966. SGOCO Group has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SGOCO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SGOCO Group during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SGOCO Group during the first quarter valued at $100,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

