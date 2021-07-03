Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Issue None Dividend of $18.75

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) declared a None dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 18.75 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shenandoah Telecommunications has increased its dividend payment by 30.8% over the last three years.

SHEN stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103 in the last ninety days. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

