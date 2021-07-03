SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0002

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $107,579.10 and $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,758.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,226.75 or 0.06406348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.53 or 0.01460163 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.18 or 0.00403283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00164783 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.28 or 0.00619347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.73 or 0.00419262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.01 or 0.00339506 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

