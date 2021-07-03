Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SSDOY traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.82. 8,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,550. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.42. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. Equities analysts expect that Shiseido will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

