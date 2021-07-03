Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of SSDOY traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.82. 8,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,550. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.42. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. Equities analysts expect that Shiseido will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Shiseido Company Profile
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.
