Short Interest in Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) Grows By 94.3%

Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of AEB opened at $25.87 on Friday. Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47.
See Also: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.