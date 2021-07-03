Short Interest in Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) Grows By 94.3%

Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of AEB opened at $25.87 on Friday. Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2556 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

