Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Grows By 47.8%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Air T worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of AIRT opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.75. Air T has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $42.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

