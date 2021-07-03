Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Decreases By 41.1%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the May 31st total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EADSY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of EADSY opened at $33.27 on Friday. Airbus has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

