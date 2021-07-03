Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Decreases By 41.1%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the May 31st total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several research firms recently weighed in on EADSY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
Shares of EADSY opened at $33.27 on Friday. Airbus has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
About Airbus
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
