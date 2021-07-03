Short Interest in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Decreases By 21.9%

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

BKN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 19,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,980. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 4.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $5,657,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,835,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 335,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 43,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.