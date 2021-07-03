Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Drops By 42.9%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MQT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. 35,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,333. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

