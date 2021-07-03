Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Declines By 38.0%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 779,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Chemesis International stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Chemesis International has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50.
