Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Decreases By 40.5%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

CHSCO traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $28.65. 17,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,990. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52. CHS has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $29.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

