Short Interest in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Grows By 38.8%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the May 31st total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,539,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.16, a P/E/G ratio of 99.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

