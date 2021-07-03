Short Interest in Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Expands By 34.7%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the May 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

FLMMF opened at $8.16 on Friday. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLMMF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

