Short Interest in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Drops By 22.6%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,700 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 632,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 277,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.14% of Guardion Health Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GHSI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 362,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,433. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.68. Guardion Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

