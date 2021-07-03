Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Decreases By 43.6%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,650,000 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the May 31st total of 43,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,308,000 after buying an additional 5,429,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,807,000 after buying an additional 4,318,577 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,728,000 after buying an additional 3,859,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,801,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,612,140. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

