Short Interest in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Increases By 48.6%

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the May 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

VLT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.07. 12,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,067. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.