Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Declines By 26.0%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OIA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,007. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 130,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 149,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 28,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

