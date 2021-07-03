Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Declines By 26.0%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OIA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,007. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $8.34.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
