Short Interest in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Decreases By 35.2%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the May 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 848,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTRA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 629,708 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTRA traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. 1,355,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,705. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.51. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

