Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Expands By 65.6%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the May 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS LTMCF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.28. 143,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,360. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.33. Lithium Chile has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of 71,900 hectares of exploration claims; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 22,429 hectares of exploration claims.

