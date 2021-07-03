Short Interest in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Drops By 39.5%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,300 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the May 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Materialise in the first quarter worth about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 17.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTLS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,316. Materialise has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Materialise will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTLS. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

