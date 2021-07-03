Short Interest in Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Decreases By 33.3%

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,500 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,120,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
MLSPF stock remained flat at $$2.21 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.65.
Melrose Industries’s stock is going to reverse split on Thursday, August 26th. The 9-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 26th.
Melrose Industries Company Profile
Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.