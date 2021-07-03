Short Interest in Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Decreases By 33.3%

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,500 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,120,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

MLSPF stock remained flat at $$2.21 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries’s stock is going to reverse split on Thursday, August 26th. The 9-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MLSPF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Melrose Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

