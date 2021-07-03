Short Interest in Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Increases By 82.5%

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 261.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NENTF opened at $47.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.45. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $58.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets raised Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

