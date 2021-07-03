Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declines By 42.1%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,062,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after purchasing an additional 101,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 50,110 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 72,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,311,000.

Shares of NUW stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 42,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,878. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

