Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Declines By 25.6%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 39,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,396. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.24. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.67.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RFIL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 53,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $397,176.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $38,184.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at $428,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 61,416 shares of company stock worth $449,172. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RF Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RF Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RF Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in RF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

