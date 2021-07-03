Short Interest in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expands By 44.3%

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

SBRA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.26. 1,528,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,918. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

