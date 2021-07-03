Short Interest in Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Declines By 22.7%

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 116.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSSAF. HSBC upgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shurgard Self Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Shurgard Self Storage alerts:

Shurgard Self Storage stock remained flat at $$47.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.