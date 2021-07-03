Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Drops By 28.8%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 359,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPOD. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 873.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of IPOD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 206,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,381. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.