Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Declines By 33.3%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Toyota Industries stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 950. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.68. Toyota Industries has a 1-year low of $50.18 and a 1-year high of $93.00.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
