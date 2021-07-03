Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Declines By 33.3%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Toyota Industries stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 950. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.68. Toyota Industries has a 1-year low of $50.18 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, material handling equipment, and textile machinery in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides cars; engines for passenger automobiles, and industrial equipment, as well as turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors, aluminum die-cast products, and other products; DC-DC converters, rear inverters, direct-cooling devices, DC-AC inverters, and charging systems; and automotive and lift truck stamping dies, as well as parts for automobiles, materials handling equipment, and textile machinery.

