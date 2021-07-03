Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Rises By 37.5%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodacom Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

OTCMKTS VDMCY opened at $8.95 on Friday. Vodacom Group has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $10.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.79%.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited provides a range of communications products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers voice, messaging, converged, broadband, data connectivity, and mobile financial services, as well as contract or prepaid voice and other value-added services to consumer and enterprise customers and telecommunication and other companies.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.