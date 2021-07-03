Short Interest in Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Expands By 48.9%

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the May 31st total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YAMHF shares. CLSA downgraded Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $27.01 on Friday. Yamaha Motor has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.96.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

