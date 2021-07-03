Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sierra Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMTS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $3.00 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.27 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Metals by 379.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,719 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 45.8% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,418,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 759,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 132.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 539,591 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 234,458 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 5,946.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 225,835 shares during the period. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

