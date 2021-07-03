SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $276,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,929 shares of company stock worth $6,034,635 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $121.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.68. SiTime has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

