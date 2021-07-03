Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIXGF remained flat at $$148.75 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.50. Sixt has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $148.75.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.